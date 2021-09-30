Lothian MSP says more hospital beds needed to cut A&E waiting times

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said in 2012/13, NHS Lothian had an average of 2,236 available staffed beds, which had fallen to 2,058 by 2019/20.

During the pandemic hospital capacity was increased, with the average number of available staffed beds in Lothian rising to 2,137 in 2020/21.

Delays in A&E have been blamed on a shortage of beds elsewhere in hospitals

But after NHS Lothian reported record waiting times in A&E, with over a third of patients having to wait longer than the four-hour target, Mr Briggs said bed numbers needed to return to 2012/13 levels to prevent “exit block” in emergency departments.

Last week the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said many A&E units were struggling because there were too few beds available elsewhere in hospitals.

Doctors have claimed that 1,000 extra hospital beds are needed to help relieve the "unrelenting pressure" facing Scotland's emergency departments.

Mr Briggs, said: “We are facing a crisis in hospitals across NHS Lothian, with A&E departments under severe pressure.

Miles Briggs says more beds are needed in Lothian hospitals

“SNP ministers have not done enough to support GP practices to return to full operating capacity, which has led to more A&E attendances.

“The shortage of available hospital beds is one of the main reasons why A&E waiting times are at records highs, as well as creating significant problems for ambulance crews.”

Three weeks ago, the Evening News reported how the A&E department at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary was "bursting at the seams", with patients left on trolleys for hours.

Official figures show that on September 12, just 66.1 per cent of patients at Lothian A&E departments were seen within four hours, compared with 71.8 per cent the previous week and figures in the 80s and 90s from Juy 4 all the way back to March 2020.

Mr Briggs said: “Under this SNP government we have a lot fewer staffed hospital beds than we did ten years ago, which left us badly prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It’s now acutely obvious that SNP underfunding of NHS Lothian is directly impacting on its ability to fund the acute hospital beds the population across the region needs.”

He said Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and St John’s Hospital in Livingston, as the two Lothan hospitals with A&E departments, should both be given extra beds.

But he added: “I also think it’s important to urgently review step-down beds. With the loss of community hospital beds the acute hospitals are facing additional delay discharge pressures.”

NHS Lothian has been contacted for comment.

