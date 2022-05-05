Midlothian groups encouraged to highlight smoking harms

As part of its initiative encouraging support for Scotland’s Charter for a Tobacco-free Generation by 2034, the health charity is offering community groups a small grant of £500 to cover salary, travel or material costs associated with engaging people in their community about the harms caused by tobacco.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We invite local organisations across Midlothian committed to improving wellbeing in their communities to work with us to increase knowledge about tobacco, and the relatively quick benefits which giving up smoking brings such as improving mental health.”

For details about how to apply for the tailored support and small grant before the Monday, May 23 deadline, go to www.ashscotland.org.uk/smallgrants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo SWNS.