Midlothian MSP welcomes new treatment option for mesh removal

The Scottish Government has announced a contract has been agreed between the NHS and Gynaecologic and Reconstructive Surgery Ltd in Missouri, USA, allowing NHS Scotland to facilitate arrangements for those who wish to travel to the USA for mesh removal surgery.

This option is in addition to the treatment options currently being offered with Spire Healthcare in Bristol and the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC).

Ms Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government has acted to ensure that women in Midlothian seeking mesh removal surgery can access the surgery they need.

“Many women have suffered an unimaginable amount of pain due to complications as a result of transvaginal mesh implants and it is absolutely right the Scottish Government is doing all it can to ensure they now get the treatment that they want and need.

"This contract adds to the range of free options for treatment including the service already available in NHS Scotland and a specialist NHS centre in England.

“I encourage anyone in Midlothian who would like a referral to any of these services to make their wishes known to their clinical team so they can access the best possible treatment for them as quickly as possible.”