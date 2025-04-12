Midlothian private hospital gets go-ahead for new eight-bed ward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Spire Shawfair Hospital plans to create the new extension on land currently used as a service yard with eight individual bedrooms with en-suite facilities.
The new modular ward, which includes a plant room, will be linked to the existing main building with a new link corridor.
Planners approved the extension saying it was an addition to a ‘valuable asset’ in the area.
Spire Hospital opened at Shawfair Park nearly 15 years ago. Its design statement said the new ward would help it meet demand on its in-patient services.
They said the new ward would “improve the services available at the Spire and cater for the increasing demand for the services to provide a more efficient healthcare offering.”
Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.
Sign up here 👇
Previous permissions for extensions to the hospital have been approved in the past and planners said the latest development fitted with the use of the land although it was not ‘strictly’ business/general use.
They said: “The development is for an extension of an existing hospital that is a valued asset to the area. Whilst not strictly a Class 4 use (business/ general industry), the planning history of the site has approved a private hospital as part of the acceptable mix of uses in Shawfair Park.
“Taking the hospital as an accepted and valued use in Shawfair Park, the proposed development …does not result in adverse amenity impacts and is compatible with neighbouring uses.”
Planners granted permission for the new extension and some surrounding landscaping work to provide screening for it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.