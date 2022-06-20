Mobile scanning unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The unit, which will be in place until the end of September 2022, is expected to scan around 1,500 patients from across Forth Valley over the next three months.

Jennifer Gilchrist, radiology manager, Forth Valley, said: “We are delighted to have access to the mobile unit for the next three months as this provides additional capacity and will help reduce waiting times. Work is also underway to explore opportunities to increase our scanning capacity in the longer term to help keep pace with rising future demand.”

Computerised tomography (CT) scans use X- rays and a computer to create detailed images of the inside of the body.

The new mobile CT scanning unit outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They can be use to produce detailed images of all parts of the body including the brain, spinal cord, bones, blood vessels, lungs and other internal organs such as the heart, liver, womb, prostate gland and gall bladder.