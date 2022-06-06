This brings the total number confirmed in the UK to 302 as of June 5.

The UKHSA said there are currently 287 confirmed cases in England, 10 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

A week ago there were just four confirmed cases diagnosed north of the border.

Monkeypox symptoms include include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion Pic: Science Photo Library

All four people were reportedly receiving treatment appropriate to their condition in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance, Public Health Scotland (PHS) insisted.

Close contacts of all of the cases are being identified and provided with health information, advice and, where appropriate, a vaccination.

Dr Nick Phin, PHS director of public health science, said: “Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.

“Public Health Scotland continues to work with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed and the overall risk to the general public is low.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in west and central Africa.