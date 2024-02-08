MP supports children's mental health week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The theme for this year's campaign, which is now in its 10th year, is ‘My Voice Matters' which aims to empower children and young people and give them the tools they need to get their voices heard.
One in five children and young people have a probable mental health condition and this campaign aims to give these young people the confidence to talk about how they're feeling.
Martyn Day MP said: "We are in the midst of a mental health crisis in the UK so I am proud to be supporting this year's Children's Mental Health Week as it is as important as ever to focus on mental health.
"Half of mental health issues develop by age 14 so empowering children to speak up about their mental health is a great way to prevent mental health issues further down the line.
"I hope people get involved with this campaign and get more young people talking about mental health."
The public can find out more and get involved by visiting https://www.childrensmentalhealthweek.org.uk/take-part/