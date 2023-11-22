MSP's concern on failure to inspect hopsitals

Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP for Lothian Jeremy Balfour says it is “deeply concerning” some hospitals in Lothian have either never been inspected or not been inspected for over five years.

Analysis from the Scottish Conservatives of Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) data shows 36 hospitals across Scotland have never been inspected while a further 29 have not been inspected in the last half-decade.

That total of 65 comprises more than half of the current number of working hospitals in Scotland.

The findings show that in NHS Lothian three hospitals have never been inspected while a further two have not been inspected for five years or more.

Jeremy Balfour says that hospital inspections play a vital role in reassuring patients and staff in NHS Lothian that their hospital is as safe as it can be.

Commenting on the situation, Mr Balfour says it is “particularly shocking” that inspections are not being carried out when NHS Lothian is under immense pressure ahead of the winter period.

He has now called on SNP health secretary Michael Matheson to urgently get a grip of this situation and guarantee hospitals in NHS Lothian will be regularly inspected.

He said: “The fact that hospitals in the Lothians have either never been inspected or have not been inspected for over five years is deeply concerning.

“Inspections play a vital role in ensuring that patients and staff in NHS Lothian know that their hospital is operating as safely as possible.

“It is particularly shocking to see these figures emerge at a time when our NHS in Lothian is under immense pressure and facing the prospect of a truly terrifying winter period.

“The onus is on the SNP health secretary – who is already presiding over an A&E crisis in the Lothians – to get a grip of this situation.

“He must guarantee that hospitals in the Lothians that have never – or not recently – been inspected, will be as a matter of urgency.”

