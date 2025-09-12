Nearly half of adults in Edinburgh unaware of their blood pressure – despite knowing the deadly risks

Know Your Numbers!

Nearly half (43%) of adults living in Edinburgh don’t know their current blood pressure reading, and nearly a third (32%) don’t check it regularly – despite high blood pressure being the biggest preventable cause of death in the country.

That’s according to a NEW consumer poll from national charity Blood Pressure UK which reveals a startling disconnect between public awareness and action as it kicks off Know Your Numbers! Week (8–14 September) - the UK’s biggest free blood pressure testing and awareness campaign.

While 86% of adults recognise that high blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, and 80% understand its link to strokes, a huge proportion still aren’t taking steps to monitor their own health. Just 13% know that people over 40 should check their blood pressure once a year – a critical step in preventing life-threatening complications.

Even more worryingly, over a third of those surveyed (34%) mistakenly believe that high blood pressure comes with clear symptoms, when in fact it’s often completely silent until it causes serious harm. And while 49% say they would check their blood pressure more often if they were more aware of the risks, the message clearly isn’t cutting through.

One of the most overlooked dangers is the damage high blood pressure causes to the kidneys. Only 33% of people were aware of this link, despite high blood pressure being one of the leading causes of kidney failure.

Given thereare an estimated 5 million adults unknowingly living with high blood pressure, increasing their risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney disease, vascular dementia and early death, Blood Pressure UK is urging every adult over 40 to take a simple, potentially lifesaving blood pressure check at least once a year, ideally with a home blood pressure monitor or at a local pharmacy or GP and help locate the ‘Missing Millions’.

Dr Pauline Swift, Chair of Blood Pressure UK, says: “These findings are deeply concerning. High blood pressure is a silent killer – it often has no symptoms, yet it’s responsible for more deaths than any other preventable condition in the UK. The fact that nearly half of UK adults don’t know their blood pressure reading is a wake-up call. We’re urging everyone, especially those over 40, to take a simple, quick blood pressure check – at home, in a pharmacy, or with their GP. It could be the most important step they take for their long-term health.”

Phil Pyatt, CEO of Blood Pressure UK adds: “We know there are around five million people in the UK living with undiagnosed high blood pressure – the ‘Missing Millions’ who are unknowingly at risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and early death. That’s why Know Your Numbers! Week is so important. A quick check and one small lifestyle change – like cutting back on salt or walking more – could save your life. Don’t wait for symptoms. There usually aren’t any.”

To find out more visit: bloodpressureuk.org

