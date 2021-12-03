Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

To mark the international day of people with disabilities, all-abilities charity Euan’s Guide has opened the new Changing Places toilet facility in Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

Situated on the ground floor, the toilet features a ceiling hoist, changing bench and provides additional space for disabled visitors who are unable to use conventional accessible toilets.

(L-R) Claire D’All, Ian Martin, Morven Davis, Paul Ralph and Barbera Smith

With less than 2,000 Changing Places toilets across the UK, of which only 10 are in Edinburgh, the opening of this new facility will connect 250,000 Changing Places users in the UK who rely on these facilities to take part in everyday life.

Building a modern visitor experience that was inclusive was one of the core aims at Johnnie Walker Princes Street from the outset, said managing director Barbara Smith

Ms Smith added: “Very early on we realised the benefits of working as a team with Euan’s Guide and we have collaborated to ensure the best possible welcome for everyone.”

Throughout the planning stages, Euan’s Guide was involved and consulted, looking at plans, meeting architects and testing out the building’s access before opening to the public in September 2021.

Access and inclusion director at Euan’s Guide, Paul Ralph, said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I believe my newfound friends at Johnnie Walker Princes Street would create such a place to visit and then top that with the inclusion of a Changing Places Toilet.”

