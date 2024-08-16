New chief takes the helm at NHS Lothian​

Caroline Hiscox will take up the position later this year.

​NHS Lothian’s new chief executive Professor Caroline Hiscox has taken over at the helm following the retiral of Calum Campbell earlier this summer.

​Professor Hiscox, previously chief executive at NHS Grampian for three years before a secondment to NHS Tayside as interim chief executive in December last year, started her new role last week.

Professor John Connaghan CBE, chair of NHS Lothian, welcomed her on board and said her experience and focus on collaborative working would be hugely beneficial in helping drive NHS Lothian into the future.

He added: “Caroline is committed to working in collaboration with our four health and social care partnerships, and wider strategic partners, to deliver the Lothian Strategic Development Framework to help the people of Lothian lead longer, healthier lives. We look forward to working with her to build on the existing great work of our teams.”

Professor Hiscox began her career in nursing and took up her first post in Glasgow in 1994. She then progressed to nurse director roles before being appointed as chief executive of NHS Grampian in November 2020.

Alongside her clinical and leadership roles in NHS Scotland, she has a doctorate in nursing and is an honorary professor of the University of Aberdeen Business School, the University of Stirling School of Nursing and Robert Gordon University.

Professor Hiscox joins NHS Lothian at a time when the NHS as a whole is facing increased pressures, greater challenges and rising demand on its services.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining NHS Lothian whose teams already deliver the highest quality treatment and care.

"These are challenging times for the NHS, but I believe that by working together we can build on the great work here to help us respond to rising demand, changing demographics and a challenging financial position.

“NHS Lothian is rightly proud of its record of innovation and we will continue to harness that curiosity, professionalism and insight for the benefits of our patients.

“I look forward to meeting as many teams as possible over the coming weeks, learning more about their roles and the successes and challenges of the services they provide.”