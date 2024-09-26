Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a much-needed new pharmacy in Linlithgow remain up in the air, nearly five years after an application was lodged with NHS Lothian.

The contract for a new pharmacy was awarded to local man Tom Byrne by NHS Lothian following a meeting of the pharmacy practices committee in September of last year.

Since then Boots, Lloyds and now Dears, as the successor organisation, have raised appeals to the award, adding delay to the process of opening a new pharmacy to serve locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Byrne revealed his frustration with the “scandalous” process, adding that his plans have the full backing of the local community.

Pharmacy numbers have fallen in Northumberland. Picture: PA

He said: “Two appeals have been upheld, both on technicalities due to administrative errors by NHS Lothian. The first being insufficient narration of one of the reasons for contract award. The second, unbelievably, being due to NHS Lothian not having a quorate committee.

“The contract has now been awarded for a third time and Dears have appealed this award again, Boots have not.

“Our application was overwhelmingly supported by the community. It had the largest response in total numbers to a pharmacy consultation undertaken by NHS Lothian. The application also has the backing of the local GPs, MSP, councillors and community council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet Dears continue to try to block the award made by the health board, supported by the community and needed by patients.

“It will be five years in November since we initiated this application. The ongoing delays are, frankly, scandalous. I am sure this issue will be of great interest to your readers.”

Responding to Mr Byrne’s concerns, Jenny Long, director of primary care, NHS Lothian, said: “The pre-application processes associated with this pharmacy application for Linlithgow were started just before the Covid pandemic, just shortly before all non-essential work was paused.

“When routine procedures resumed, there was a backlog of cases and applications were dealt with in date order, meaning that the full process took longer than it would normally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team kept in close contact with applicants throughout, but we apologise to those who were affected.

“NHS Lothian must comply with the regulations which govern the pharmacy application process. These allow for appeals to be made to the independent National Appeals Panel (NAP).

“This application for a new pharmacy in Linlithgow has been granted by NHS Lothian but we are currently awaiting the NAP determination of this latest appeal.”

Dears has been approached for comment.