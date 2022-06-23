Last year's Voluntary Service Award Winners

This year, there are 13 categories for the public to nominate for. These include the Voluntary Service Award, which recognises an outstanding, committed individual or team who gives their time voluntarily to others in need. And The Lynn Jackson Nurse of the Year Award, for those who have shown an exceptional level of care and compassion in his/her work.

Last year’s Voluntary Service Award was won by Youth Volunteer Ambassadors, who were considered ‘standout winners’ for their amazing efforts in supporting patients and staff across wards – and even helping to develop the Youth Volunteer Programme to make it even better for future members.

Jane Greenacre, Head of Volunteering at NHS Lothian, said: “Over 350 young people aged 16-24 volunteer with NHS Lothian each year.

“These incredible young people make a weekly commitment for six months or more to support patients and their families.

“Being recognised through an award like this means a lot to young people as it lets them know how much their time, effort and commitment is valued and how important their contribution is.”

Last year's winner of the Lynn Jackson Nurse of the Year Award, retired nurse Aileen Mallinson, said: “I had heard all about the Lynn Jackson Award over the years, but I never ever expected to win it – so when I got the letter to say I was nominated, I was absolutely delighted.

“It’s a great morale booster, particularly when I watched the awards ceremony that evening, just to see all the individuals and teams who had been nominated and how it had made them feel.

“It just gives people a boost, particularly with what we’ve all been going through and what people are going through in the NHS at the moment.

“If you think that someone within your team, ward, or department, is making a change – nominate them. It really does make a difference.”

Janis Butler, Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development for NHS Lothian, said: “Every nomination shows our staff going above and beyond to provide exceptional service to patients and to support colleagues.

“Though only one nomination can be successful for each category, being nominated is an achievement in itself.

“Reading the nomination forms is a wonderful reminder of the difference we make. Particularly with the Health Hero Award, where we can hear from the public about the brilliant care they’ve received.”