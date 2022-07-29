NHS Consultation for additional pharmacy services in Linlithgow

Tom Byrne, the man behind the proposed pharmacy, said: “I am involved with the consultation with NHS Lothian to seek the opinions of Linlithgow residents regarding a proposal for an additional pharmacy in the town to meet the needs of the local population. The Linlithgow and Linlithgowbridge Community Council and local councilors are supportive of this proposal.”
NHS Lothian invites residents of the local community to participate in the consultation, which is available via the NHS Lothian website at; www.nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk/Services/Pharmacies/NewPharmacyApplications.
To request a paper copy call 0131 537 8427.