NHS Lothian backs national Detect Cancer Early campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government’s ‘Settling In’ campaign, urges people to contact their GP practice if they have unusual breathlessness or a new or different persistent cough for more than three weeks. These symptoms can be early signs of lung cancer, especially if over 40.

The Detect Cancer Early campaign drives home that the sooner lung cancer is diagnosed, the more that can be done to treat it, in a bid to encourage people who have possible signs or symptoms to seek help.

Dona Milne, Director of Public Health at NHS Lothian said: “Finding and treating cancer as early as possible remains a priority for the NHS in Scotland. If you have a possible symptom of lung cancer, I’d encourage you to contact your GP practice without delay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Your initial appointment may be over the phone, but you’ll be invited in for a face-to-face appointment if examination or tests are needed.”

Dr Philip Hodkinson, consultant respiratory physician and joint national clinical lead for Detect Cancer Early, said: “Whether you yourself have possible symptoms, or a family member or friend does, please don’t put off booking an appointment. The chance of survival is up to ten times higher if we can treat lung cancer before it spreads to other parts of the body, and a much wider range of treatment options are available.”

For more information on symptoms, visit www.getcheckedearly.org​​​​​​.

Minister for Public Health, Maree Todd said: “This important campaign is focused on raising awareness of the early signs of lung cancer which remains our most common cancer in Scotland. We’ve seen survival rates for lung cancer improve in recent years, but finding it early, when more can be done to treat it, is key.

NHS Lothian logo