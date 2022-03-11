NHS Lothian launches its spring Covid-19 booster programme across the region

Stock picture Michael Gillen.

These people will be invited as they become eligible from at least 24 weeks after their last booster, with the first groups receiving appointments from this week.

Jane McNulty, director of nursing for primary and community care, NHS Lothian, said: “The spring booster will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.”

NHS Lothian will also start offering vaccinations to all children aged 5-11 on Saturday, March 19, following its initial offering of the childhood vaccine to children most at risk from Covid-19 and children living with an immunosuppressed person.

Letters will be sent out to parents and carers in the coming weeks inviting them to bring their child to a child vaccination clinic in the Lothian area.

Paediatric vaccinators will be available at the clinics to answer any questions people may have about the Covid-19 childhood vaccine.

Parents and carers to do not need to contact NHS Lothian proactively to arrange an appointment.

Ms McNulty added: “The primary aim of our vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid-19.

“I encourage anyone who is still to have any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

More information on the 5-11 vaccination programme: www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/the-vaccines/vaccinating-children-aged-5-to-11-years/