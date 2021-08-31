NHS Lothian needs record funding to match record outpatient waiting figures, says MSP

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

He spoke out after new figures showed the number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment in Lothian had risen to 74,546 – an increase of 19,873 patients from 54,673 at the end of June 2020, a rise of 36 per cent.

Over the last ten years, the number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment in the region has almost doubled, from 38,880 at the end of June 2011.

Mr Briggs has repeatedly said NHS Lothian needs fairer funding from the Scottish Government, given the health board receives a lower percentage of funding than other health boards due to the formula used to work out allocations.

He said the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) found the gap between the amount NHS Lothian should receive and its actual allocation added up to a total of £365.7m over the past decade.

Mr Briggs said: “Under this SNP Government the number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment has almost doubled.

“Over the last decade NHS Lothian has been underfunded by SNP Ministers and it is patients in Edinburgh and the Lothians who are suffering.

“NHS Lothian staff have made an incredible effort over the last year and a half and patients waiting numbers are still growing.

“Significant investment will be needed to return services to even where they were five years ago and this SNP/ Green government who is independence first and recovery second isn’t up to the job.”

