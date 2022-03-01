NHS Lothian staff numbers up 15.1 per cent in five years

Stock photo.

Across Scotland, more than 155,000 staff have been hired, with increases in whole-time equivalent staff for 10 consecutive years. In NHS Lothian there has been a 4.3 per cent increase in the past year in staffing levels and a 15.1 per cent increase in the past five years.

Commenting, Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie (SNP)said: “Our NHS staff in Midlothian and East Lothian have shown incredible dedication and commitment to our health service in the past two years and beyond. We will never be able to thank them enough for their heroic efforts. Under the SNP Scottish Government, staffing levels in the NHS in Scotland have increased to record levels.”

He added: "The Scottish Government’s long-term investment in the workforce has accelerated since the outset of the pandemic and we are seeing that in reality, with a 15.1 per cent increase over the past five years here in NHS Lothian.