NHS Lothian urges all those eligible to take up free flu vaccination

NHS Lothian logo.

The programme, which was paused in December so that health boards could prioritise the delivery of Covid-19 booster jabs to address the immediate challenge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, is now back on track.

Flu vaccinations are now on offer again until the end of March for those in high-risk groups to help provide vital protection against the illness.

Jane McNulty, Interim Director of Community Nursing and Primary Care, said: “The flu season runs until March 31, 2022, so it’s essential that those that are eligible still get vaccinated and get protected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Flu is serious. Every year people are hospitalised with flu, and this winter our immunity may be lower than usual. The annual flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to help protect against the flu and I would encourage everyone eligible to come forward.”

As Scotland moves out of the Omicron variant, NHS Lothian is now able to offer flu vaccinations to those aged over 65 along with those in the following high-risk groups: people with an eligible health condition; pregnant women; frontline health and social care workers; adult unpaid carer; household contacts (aged 16 years or over) of someone with a weakened immune system.

Ms McNulty added: “Due to the impact of coronavirus on the most vulnerable in society, NHS Lothian is asking the public to reduce the impact of seasonal flu on those most at risk. This ensures that the impact of potential co-circulation of flu and coronavirus is kept to an absolute minimum.”

Those who are in these high-risk groups can receive their flu vaccination at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic or at an NHS community pharmacy.

Children aged two to five years have already been offered vaccination through local clinics. School children, primary and secondary, have nearly all been vaccinated in a school setting.