NHS Lothian urges those eligible to have Covid booster

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised that a spring dose of the coronavirus vaccine would be made eligible for adults aged 75 and over, or who will turn 75 by June 30, 2022. Residents in older adult care homes and people aged 12 and over with a weakened immune system are also eligible. All those entitled to the spring booster should have been contacted by letter.
Pat Wynne, Nurse Director for Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “Protection against the virus wanes over time, so top-ups like these really help ensure you have the best protection .
“I want to commend communities across Edinburgh and the Lothians for their continued support and thank our vaccinators for their phenomenal ongoing efforts to protect our communities.”