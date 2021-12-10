National Clinical Director Jason Leitch says “Scotland knows what a party is” as Scots await news on whether the Omicron Covid-19 variant means Christmas events should be cancelled.

This morning he told BBC Scotland “I think Scotland knows what a party is. I don’t think it’s a family dinner, I don’t think it’s a dinner for four.

“I don’t think it’s a night out where you’re controlled or where the environment is managed.