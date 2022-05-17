No more Midlothian Covid deaths reported over weekend

A total of 213 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday (May 16) – which was unchanged from last Thursday.

They were among 12,256 deaths recorded in Scotland since the pandemic began.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Midlothian.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

All Covid rules and restrictions have been lifted in Scotland, but the virus has not gone away. From May 1, public health advice has been to "stay at home" if you feel unwell or have a fever, and people are no longer advised to take a test.

The health service is also now officially no longer on an emergency footing.

Stock picture Michael Gillen.