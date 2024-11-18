Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🤒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of norovirus are on the rise this winter.

Norovirus is highly contagious, with the ‘Kawasaki’ strain now accounting for 70% of cases.

Food poisoning and norovirus have similar symptoms - here’s how you can tell the difference.

With cases of norovirus on the rise, symptoms between it and food poisoning can be easily confused as they are so similar.

Often described as the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year, norovirus is highly contagious, leaving you with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, the “Kawasaki” norovirus strain, which was first identified in Kawasaki, Japan in 2014, has quickly became dominant variant, accounting for 70% of all cases.

Niamh McMillan, Superdrug's Pharmacy Superintendent outlines the differences between the two, how to tell the symptoms apart and the best way to protect yourself from catching norovirus or food poisoning this winter.

The 'Kawasaki' norovirus strain now accounts for 70% of all cases. | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

What is the difference between food poisoning and norovirus?

Norovirus and food poisoning have similar symptoms, despite being known as the “winter vomiting bug”, norovirus can be caught any time of the year and is the most common type of virus that causes gastroenteritis.

McMillan explains that food poisoning happens when the digestive system is infected by harmful bacteria. She said: “Food poisoning is caused by eating food that has been contaminated by harmful bacteria, parasites or viruses which then irritates and infects your digestive system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of norovirus can take between eight and 12 days to appear and can include persistent vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases, headaches and dizziness. Whilst symptoms of food poisoning develop quickly, often within two to six hours of being exposed to the bacteria. Additional symptoms can include aches, chills, fever and loss of appetite.

Can you avoid norovirus?

As norovirus is contagious it can be hard to avoid, but there are a few things you can do to minimise your chances of catching norovirus or food poisoning.

Wash your hands thoroughly

Washing your hands throughout the day will help you avoid catching germs. It’s important to note that hand sanitisers are not effective in killing the germs that spread norovirus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMillen said: "Don't underestimate the benefit of washing your hands thoroughly with antibacterial soap, for at least 20 seconds." Adding: “This is particularly important if you've been in public areas, for example, on public transport or if you've touched high traffic surfaces such as door handles, lift buttons and railings."

Food safety

To avoid food poisoning, it is important to store and cook your food properly and practice good hygiene. McMillian explains: "This includes making sure all food, in particular meat, is cooked thoroughly. Using a thermometer can be a helpful way to ensure food is cooked to a high enough temperature in order to kill harmful bacteria."

Keep your distance

Norovirus is contagious so it’s important to avoid anyone who has the bug, a person who has norovirus is most contagious from the moment they start feeling unwell, to at least three days after recovery.

It can also be transmitted by coming in contact with contaminated surfaces, as well as food and water, so McMillan warns you should keep areas around you clean and disinfected.

You can find out more about how to ease the symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.