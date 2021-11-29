Omicron Scotland RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon covid 19 update | 6 cases of Omicron variant in Scotland

Concluding her emergency covid briefing following six new cases of Omicron identified in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said she would end on a positive note by focusing on the successful impact of vaccination.

She added that she would speak to the public ‘later in the week’ on the covid situation in Scotland.

Speaking at the briefing, the First Minister said: “Not withstanding this latest and worrying development, we are in a much stronger position than we were last year because of vaccination.

“So please get vaccinated with every dose that you are eligible for as quickly as you are able to.

“Make sure you test yourself regularly. That is going to be such an important protection, particularly over the festive period.

“Please do all the things that we know make a difference. Wear your face covering, wash your hands, keep your windows open.”