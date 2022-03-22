Capital MSP Angus Robertson officially opened the new city centre clinic and treatment facility which will focus on improving access to eye care in the Capital and across Scotland.

The clinic will bring the latest eye care technology to Edinburgh and will create new highly skilled, specialist jobs in the area as the company recruits new members to join its expert clinical team.

Optical Express is the UK’s only complete eye care provider and the leading private provider of laser eye surgery, lens replacement, and cataract treatment. As an established vision correction surgery provider across the UK, the company is expanding to open a state of the art surgery clinic in Scotland’s capital to meet growing patient demand for both its private and NHS services.

Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson undergoes an eye test at the new £3 million Optical Express clinic in Edinburgh.

It is anticipated that the new clinic will treat patients on NHS waiting lists, in addition to private patients. Both NHS and privately funded treatments at the clinic will alleviate demand on existing local NHS services – at a time when they have come under increased pressure due to COVID-19.

The clinic has the capacity to significantly reduce eye care waiting times in the city, particularly for those in need of cataract surgery. Cataracts worsen over time and can cause blindness without proper care and so timely treatment is vital. If left untreated, patients with a cataract are at severe risk of losing their independence, unable to undertake many everyday tasks which can have a significant impact on their health and wellbeing.

Mr Robertson said: “As Edinburgh recovers from the pandemic, it’s great to see Scottish businesses like Optical Express investing in the city. It was a pleasure to meet the Optical Express team and hear about the work they do to support NHS and private patients in Scotland. Increasing access to community healthcare is a priority in Scotland, and this new clinic will make an important contribution to that goal.”

Optical Express CEO and Founder, David Moulsdale, added: “Optical Express has looked after patients eye care in Edinburgh for over 30 years and this new treatment clinic is an exciting next step for us in the city. We want to play our part in supporting the city’s recovery from the pandemic, through investment in a new clinic and new jobs, as well as helping to reduce the backlog for ophthalmic care on the NHS.

“As part of our nationwide investment plan, we’re aiming to retain and attract the very best local talent, and are recruiting for a variety of roles, including ophthalmic surgeons, optometrists and clinic managers, across the country.”

The clinic is offering every patient a free consultation for laser or lens / cataract surgery which includes a comprehensive eye health check, using the latest diagnostic equipment.

The Optical Express clinic team will educate patients and the wider public on the many benefits, particularly environmental, of vision correction surgery and ultimately help reduce the carbon footprint created by the eye care industry.

