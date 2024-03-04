Photo gallery showcases the moments that can make an extraordinary difference in adult social care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To shine a spotlight on the special moments those working in adult social care deliver every day and help to attract more people into the sector, the ‘Making The Difference’ online gallery uses photography to bring the stories of people working in and supported by the sector to life.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said: “The new online gallery shares the stories of people working in adult social care and the people they support, celebrating the rewarding relationships that make such a positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.

“To help address the issues care providers are facing in filling vacancies, we’re increasing pay again to £12 per hour from April 2024, and believe the National Care Service will help us and our partners to provide consistency in further improved pay and conditions, creating clearer career pathways and ensuring a career in social care is attractive and rewarding.

Emma Muldoon

Anyone who thinks they might be a good fit for a job in adult social care should visit www.CareToCare.scot to find out more.”

Katie Kershaw, Occupational Therapist, Leuchie House who features in the gallery said: “I love that part of my job involves talking to lots of different people and helping them on their journey through life.

“Being able to make even the smallest positive impact on someone’s daily life is something I find extremely rewarding.

“It’s great that the Scottish Government is shining a light on these little moments that make such a difference and I’d urge anyone considering a role in adult social care to go for it. There’s not many roles out there with job satisfaction like it.”

Emma Muldoon, Content Creator @SimplyEmma, who features in the gallery, said: “This campaign is brilliant as it highlights the various roles in the adult social care sector and showcases the small moments that make such a difference.

“Due to my condition, Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, I have worked with a number of care professionals over the years and they have enabled me to live life to the fullest on my own terms and independently in my own home.

“If someone has a genuine passion for helping others and making a positive difference in people’s lives, a role in adult social care is for you.”