Places for People partners with Edinburgh food and warm banks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Places for People, the UK’s leading social enterprise dedicated to transforming lives and nurturing thriving communities, is expanding its support for customers this winter by partnering with 49 warm banks and food banks across the UK – five of which are in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group specialises in placemaking, regeneration, development, investment management, property management, and leisure managing more than 245,000 properties, providing homes for around 500,000 customers, and operating 100 leisure facilities, welcoming 1.9 million visits each month.

This latest initiative is part of its annual Winter Ready campaign, which promotes essential services available through group subsidiary Places Impact. The resources will be provided to Hay Avenue Community Hub, Hays Community Pantry, and Harvesters Community Herb and Sensory Garden. Donations will also cover cookery classes for children in Edinburgh, as well as at the Developments Scotland facility at Chapelton in Aberdeenshire, and Transition Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Hulme, director of Places Impact, explained: "Winter brings significant challenges, such as an increased risk of damp and mould in colder homes. Through our Winter Ready campaign, we’re not just equipping people in Edinburgh with the knowledge to recognise and manage these issues, we’re also ensuring our customers know they have a vital safety net.

Food bank support

“By supporting food and warm banks in the region, we’re providing tangible, accessible resources to help these areas navigate the toughest months of the year with confidence and support."

The annual initiative follows Places for People’s Wellbeing Survey results, which highlighted a continued need for services that support food and heat provision. The survey gathered thoughts of more than 5,000 PfP Customers from across the country with over 20 per cent of respondents in Scotland saying they can’t put the heating on in the cold and 16 per cent of people stating they ran out of food and couldn’t afford to buy more.

The survey also saw people nationwide call for more support across the board this winter, with almost one-fifth of respondents demonstrating an interest in low-cost food provision, and 12% of people actively looking for support with their energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus added: “We are committed to customer engagement, listening to the people living in and around our communities and making evidence-based decisions to help their lives.

Food bank support

“Sadly, these survey results reinforce what we already know: many of our customers across Scotland continue to struggle. By supporting local food and warm banks and highlighting additional resources this winter, we aim to alleviate some of this pressure and support the wellbeing of our customers.”

For more information about the Winter Ready campaign, visit https://www.placesforpeople.co.uk/ready-for-winter/