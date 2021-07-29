Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In June, Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) announced plans to completely shut Ford’s Road, Clovenstone, Jewel House and Ferrylee homes. Plans to change the fifth home, Drumbrae, from a care home to providing hospital-based complex clinical care were also revealed.

The proposals will mean a reduction of 211 residential care places, potential loss of jobs and have been met with opposition from care unions Unison, Unite and local pressure group AEIP.

The public meeting, which will take place tonight (Thursday) will make the case for keeping the care homes open.

Concerns about how these plans will impact Edinburgh’s aging population and the way the announcements were handled will be raised.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Pete Cannell for AEIP, voiced his concerns about what the closure means for residents.

He said: “The five homes slated for closure are quite simply the homes of the residents. Closure would mean a huge upheaval in their lives. And yet the proposals for closure were made public with no consultation with residents, their families or the unions that represent the care workers. The first that anyone knew was when workers were summoned to meetings at short notice. This is no way to run a care service.”

Representatives from Unison will also speak at tomorrow’s event, the trade union previously launched an online petition against the care home closures that more than 2000 people have now signed.

Unison’s Edinburgh city branch secretary Tom Connolly said: “Closing four care homes, and changing the role of another, without proper and meaningful consultation is wrong. It is devastating for the residents. It’s also insensitive to staff who have put the health and wellbeing of care residents before themselves and their families, throughout this pandemic. Caring for our vulnerable elderly is a vital job, care homes are essential and care staff deserve support from all of us.”

Public health consultant Professor Allyson Pollock, Nick Kempe and formerly Glasgow City Council’s Head of Service for Older People will also lend their support to keeping the care homes open at Thursday’s meeting.

Edinburgh Integration Joint Board was contacted for comment.

