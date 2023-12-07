Positive report for partnership’s work

A report by The Care Inspectorate has found “clear strengths” in how health and social care services are supporting people’s health and well-being in the area.

The joint reports, published with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, focused on the outcomes and experiences of adults with physical disabilities and complex needs in the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership.

Key findings from the inspection report included:-

Inspectors found that most people with physical disabilities and complex needs had a positive experience of integrated and person-centred health and social care, which supported an improved quality of life.

There was a positive and effective approach to early intervention and prevention support. This was prioritised across the workforce and made a demonstrably positive impact on peoples’ outcomes.

The partnership had embarked on a whole-systems approach to embedding strengths and outcomes in the planning, delivery, and evaluation of its services. This included the introduction of a single system to support monitoring and evaluating how outcomes were being met across all services.

Having shared access to health and social care records contributed to positive outcomes for people. However, not all staff in all teams had shared access to records and the partnership should find ways to widen access where possible.

The partnership should also continue to address support for carers, as their experiences were less positive than those of people receiving care and support.

Jackie Irvine, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: "This joint inspection found clear strengths in how Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership are positively supporting people’s health and well-being in difficult circumstances.

"The challenges faced by the partnership, including recruitment and retention of care staff, increasing numbers of people seeking support and an increasing complexity of needs in those seeking support, affected the availability and quality of support it could deliver.