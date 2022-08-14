Prime Minister announces dementia mission in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor

The Prime Minister said the Government would commit an additional £95 million in research funding, meeting a manifesto commitment to double funding into seeking treatments for the disease to £160 million by 2024.
He issued an appeal for a "Bab's army" of volunteers, with or without a family history of dementia, to step forward to take part in clinical trials on new preventative therapies.
The announcement follows a meeting earlier this week in Downing Street between Mr Johnson and Dame Barbara's widower, Scott Mitchell.
The actress, who died in 2020, helped spearhead a campaign to raise awareness of dementia after Mr Mitchell disclosed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with the disease four years earlier.
Mr Johnson said: "Dame Barbara Windsor was a British hero.
"I am delighted that we can now honour Dame Barbara in such a fitting way, launching a new national dementia mission in her name.
"We can work together to beat this disease, and honour an exceptional woman who campaigned tirelessly for change."
Mr Mitchell added: "Barbara would be so proud that she has had this legacy which will hopefully mean that families in the future won't have to go through the same heart-breaking experience that she and I had to endure.
"I can't stop thinking about her looking down with pride."
Downing Street said the mission would be driven by a new taskforce, bringing together industry, the NHS, academics and families living with the disease.