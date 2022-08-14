Prime Minister announces dementia mission in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister said the Government would commit an additional £95 million in research funding, meeting a manifesto commitment to double funding into seeking treatments for the disease to £160 million by 2024.

He issued an appeal for a "Bab's army" of volunteers, with or without a family history of dementia, to step forward to take part in clinical trials on new preventative therapies.

The announcement follows a meeting earlier this week in Downing Street between Mr Johnson and Dame Barbara's widower, Scott Mitchell.

The actress, who died in 2020, helped spearhead a campaign to raise awareness of dementia after Mr Mitchell disclosed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with the disease four years earlier.

Mr Johnson said: "Dame Barbara Windsor was a British hero.

"I am delighted that we can now honour Dame Barbara in such a fitting way, launching a new national dementia mission in her name.

"We can work together to beat this disease, and honour an exceptional woman who campaigned tirelessly for change."

Mr Mitchell added: "Barbara would be so proud that she has had this legacy which will hopefully mean that families in the future won't have to go through the same heart-breaking experience that she and I had to endure.

"I can't stop thinking about her looking down with pride."