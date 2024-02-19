Public urged to take up MMR vaccine as more measles cases confirmed

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are needed for full protection.

The most recent cases were confirmed at the end of last week.

PHS has said that having two doses of the vaccine is the best way to be fully protected against measles. Anyone who has not had two doses of the free vaccine is encouraged to visit the NHS Inform website to find out how to arrange an appointment in their local area.

Uptake of MMR has declined across all UK nations and there remains a risk of infection in those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated for their age. Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.

Dr Nick Phin, PHS director of public health science, said: “As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

"Some health boards are working to identify those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and running clinics to offer second doses, or full courses as needed. Given the current links to travel, we would also encourage those who are planning to travel anytime soon to ensure you and your children are up to date with all your vaccinations before leaving the country.”