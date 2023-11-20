Public urged to take up offers of vaccinations

Those eligible for the flu and Covid-19 vaccines this winter are urged to come forward for vaccination.

During the colder winter months when people stay indoors for longer, and in larger groups, there is an increase in the number of people experiencing coughs, colds and flu-like illnesses.Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against flu and Covid-19 and Public Health Scotland (PHS) is strongly encouraging those eligible to take up the vaccination offer now, to help avoid missing out on socialising with friends and family over the peak winter season.

The organisation is emphasising that both flu and Covid-19 can still be serious, and can result in hospitalisationThis year’s vaccination programme is focused on protecting those most vulnerable to the viruses, in particular people with underlying health conditions, such as heart conditions or liver disease, that put them at greater risk of severe illness.

Pregnant women are strongly recommended to take up the vaccines, as these give them and their babies the best possible protection against serious illness from the viruses.

All health and social care workers are eligible for the free flu vaccine, with frontline workers also eligible for the Covid vaccine.While many eligible people have booked their vaccination appointment, those that have not should do so as soon as possible.