Public urged to take up vaccines offer as number of flu cases remains high
Public Health Scotland has today confirmed continued circulation of flu at a high activity level in Scotland, with 700 people admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 or flu in the first week of January.
In Scotland, over 1.24 million Covid-19 vaccines and 1.59 million flu vaccines have been delivered so far as part of the winter vaccine programme, with 188,000 Covid-19 and 245,000 flu vaccines delivered in Lothian*.Despite this, winter vaccination uptake remains lower than last year.
If you are aged 50 and over, 18 and over with an eligible health condition, pregnant, a carer (paid or unpaid), or a household contact of someone with a weakened immune system, you are eligible for a Covid-19 and/or flu vaccine.
Those eligible can call 0800 030 8013 or book an appointment online, or drop-in to a clinic at any of the 15 locations available across Lothian to get their vaccine(s) or speak to vaccinators.
Pat Wynne, Nurse Director for Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “It’s not too late to top up your protection. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, and those you care for, against flu and Covid-19.
“Those who are eligible but who have not yet received their winter vaccines are encouraged to take up the offer. Book an appointment now or drop-in when convenient for you.”