Public urged to take up vaccines offer as number of flu cases remains high

NHS Lothian is urging those eligible for a Covid-19 and/or flu vaccine to take up the offer, with the winter vaccines available until March.

The vaccination programme will run until March.

Public Health Scotland has today confirmed continued circulation of flu at a high activity level in Scotland, with 700 people admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 or flu in the first week of January.

In Scotland, over 1.24 million Covid-19 vaccines and 1.59 million flu vaccines have been delivered so far as part of the winter vaccine programme, with 188,000 Covid-19 and 245,000 flu vaccines delivered in Lothian*.Despite this, winter vaccination uptake remains lower than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are aged 50 and over, 18 and over with an eligible health condition, pregnant, a carer (paid or unpaid), or a household contact of someone with a weakened immune system, you are eligible for a Covid-19 and/or flu vaccine.

Those eligible can call 0800 030 8013 or book an appointment online, or drop-in to a clinic at any of the 15 locations available across Lothian to get their vaccine(s) or speak to vaccinators.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director for Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “It’s not too late to top up your protection. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, and those you care for, against flu and Covid-19.