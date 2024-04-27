Queens Manor are visited by furry friend
Residents at Queens Manor were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around their garden & the home.
Coral Wiltshire, Deputy General Manager said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their visitor today. We are such an animal friendly home and we knew that having Lucy in to say hello would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult being away from their own family pets. We have found that having animals in the home gives residents something to look forward to, encourages them to engage in activities and sparks conversation which can lead to unlocking memories and emotions.
"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Anyone who has a dog or cat will not be surprised that pets are great for company and encouraging engagement and reminiscing too.
Resident Caroline Taylor was very excited by seeing Lucy: “I have always loved dogs and really enjoy spending time with them. They give so much love and ask for nothing in return.”
Queens Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides Dementia Care, residential care and respite care.