Scotland Covid update: Action to cancel 'rave' at the Royal Highland Showground going ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said that action to cancel a rave planned at the Royal Highland Showground, a prime vaccination hub for NHS Lothian, is underway.
The rave was brought up by Alex Cole-Hamilton during questions to the First Minister at Parliament on Tuesday as she gave an update on the Omicron situation in Scotland.
He said the ‘rave’ is set to involve 3,500 people taking place this Saturday and is set to displace the principle vaccination hub for NHS Lothian at the Royal Highland Showground.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "This will reduce vaccine capacity by 50% until after Christmas.
"As of 2pm, RHC heard nothing from the Scottish Government and without clarity they are contractually obliged to begin dismantling the vaccine operation this evening.
"This is really urgent, so can I ask the First Minister what should they do?”
Responding, the First Minister said that she spoke to the health secretary about this ‘first thing’ on Tuesday morning, adding: “Action is underway to cancel the rave to make sure there is full compensation for that and make sure the vaccination centre at its current location continues.
"The health secretary has been working on this all morning and I’m sure will be happy to give an update after we’ve left the chamber.
"This is something that was planned pre-Omicron but clearly in light of the Omicron development is no longer appropriate.”