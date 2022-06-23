Scotland will appoint Women's Health Champion this Summer, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said the appointment of a Women’s Health ambassador this Summer will be an “important step” in the Scottish Government’s Women’s Health Plan.

It comes after a Women’s Health ambassador, Dame Lesley Regan, was recently appointed in England.

The UK Government claims the professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology will drive system-level changes to close the gender health gap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will appoint a Women's Health Champion this Summer.

Women across Scotland continue to call on the Scottish Government to take action against anti-abortion protests outside clinics in Scotland.

Back Off Scotland has told The Scotsman these protests continue to limit women accessing healthcare as they call on the First Minister to introduce 150m buffer zones.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, the First Minister said: "Through the Scottish plan, we have prioritised improving services and information for women including initiating research on endometriosis, launching a new Women’s Health platform on NHS inform and increasing the choices women have to access contraception at community pharmacies.”

Questioning the First Minister on the appointment, Carol Mochan said women across Scotland “continue to face significant health inequalities”.

The Labour MSP said: “For many women, these health inequalities can define their lives and, in some cases, simply because they are women and, in others, because they are women in areas with higher levels of deprivation.”

Ms Mochan asked the First Minister to give women across Scotland the assurance the appointment will be “meaningful” and will take forward actions in the Women’s Health Plan which she claimed "have not been forthcoming”.

Ms Sturgeon assured the appointment will be meaningful, adding: “It is important we take forward all of the action points and recommendations in the Women’s Health Plan.

"We were the first government in the UK to produce a health plan for women. Since the launch of the plan, we have seen progress made on a range of actions.”