In the week up to May 8, 69.6% of those who attended emergency departments were seen within four hours – more than 25% lower than the Scottish Government target of 95%.

But the figure remained better than the record low seen in recent months – with just 66.2% seen within the target period in the week up to March 20.

Waiting times at Scotland’s A&E departments have dropped in the most recent week, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

According to the most recent figures, some 7,960 of the 26,219 attendances in the week to May 8 waited more than four hours to be seen.