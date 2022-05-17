Scotland's A&E waiting times worsen but remain better than record low

Waiting times at Scotland’s A&E departments have dropped in the most recent week, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

By Craig Paton
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 9:59 am

In the week up to May 8, 69.6% of those who attended emergency departments were seen within four hours – more than 25% lower than the Scottish Government target of 95%.

Read More

Read More
How GPs can play a vital role helping victims of crime and those who end up in t...

But the figure remained better than the record low seen in recent months – with just 66.2% seen within the target period in the week up to March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Waiting times at Scotland’s A&E departments have dropped in the most recent week, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

According to the most recent figures, some 7,960 of the 26,219 attendances in the week to May 8 waited more than four hours to be seen.

Meanwhile, 2,132 people waited more than eight hours and 645 waited more than 12 hours.

ScotlandPublic Health ScotlandScottish Government