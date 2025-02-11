Scottish Government kicks off campaign to help Scots stay 'Onside' with their mental health

Last week, the Scottish Government launched their adult mental health campaign aimed at continuing the conversation around mental health and raising awareness of the free resources available through the Mind to Mind site on NHS inform.

Mental health concerns affect an estimated one in three people in Scotland*, with research indicating a direct correlation between poverty, social exclusion, and poor mental health. Additionally, those from marginalised minority backgrounds are often less likely to seek or find support. This campaign aims to address these disparities across communities in Scotland to encourage those struggling with their mental health to get the help they need. To mark the start of this phase of the campaign, a group of Scottish personalities and community advocates came together at the iconic Hampden Park to share their experiences of mental health, emphasising the importance of staying ‘onside’ by supporting others to access support and resources available to them.

Attendees included media personality Gail Porter, viral content creator Howey Ejegi (@HoweyDon), former professional footballer Zander Murray, Founder of Diversity Scotland Tony McCaffery, and David Duke, Founder of the social initiative Street Soccer Scotland. Their standout advice focused on the importance of talking to someone they trust about their struggles and making use of resources like the Mind to Mind site (nhsinform.scot/mindtomind).

If you’re going through a difficult patch or are feeling overwhelmed, anxious or lonely, you are not alone and support is available. Mind to Mind (nhsinform.scot/mindtomind) is a dedicated NHS Inform resource that aims to help people who may be facing challenges with their mental wellbeing.

The site helps people look after their mental wellbeing in ways that suit them, featuring over 30 videos of people talking about their own mental wellbeing challenges in a bid to show others who may be going through the same that they’re not alone. Mind to Mind aims to contribute to the national conversation around normalising mental health and wellbeing, giving people the courage and skills to open up and encouraging them to share their stories in a bid towards reducing stigma.

The website also provides practical advice on how to deal with life’s ups and downs and signposts where people can access further support.

Gail Porter, TV personality, said: “Mental health struggles affect so many of us, and it can be difficult to start those conversations around accessing support. I know that any time I’ve felt like I needed support, my first inclination is to keep it to myself and not burden anyone else – but the truth is there are so many resources out there like the Mind to Mind site, to start your journey.”

David Duke, founder of Street Soccer Scotland, said: “Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland has never been more important, and at Street Soccer Scotland we do that through our shared love of football. We believe that by engaging in sport and physical activity, our players can create positive habits through our weekly football sessions.

“With dedicated mental health and wellbeing sessions across Scotland, we provide a safe space to socialise for players as well as offering an accessible environment for one-to-one counselling, but we’re not the only resource out there. Sites like Mind to Mind are such a great first port of call for anyone looking to start that mental health support journey.”

Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, Maree Todd, said: “When you, a friend or relative is struggling with their mental health, it can be an upsetting and daunting time, but it’s important for all of us to understand and make use of the resources out there – help is available.

“One of the key elements of the Mind to Mind campaign is asking us to think differently about mental health, and how we approach these conversations with each other. Visiting nhsinform.scot/mindtomind can be a really important first step, and there are so many resources that we can take advantage of to help the people closest to us to lead fulfilling lives.” The Mind to Mind multi-channel campaign is live across radio, press, social and digital channels, and out of home advertising, supported by a PR campaign. For more information around supporting someone living with mental health struggles, please visit https://www.nhsinform.scot/MindtoMind

*According to research from the 2022 Scottish Health Survey