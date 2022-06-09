During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “her preference” to “legislate nationally” in order to ensure a “consistency of approach”.

However, in November, Maree Todd, the women’s health minister, told MSPs the Scottish Government does not consider that imposing “blanket buffer zones” around “all abortion clinics” would be “appropriate”.

An official spokesperson to the First Minister told The Scotsman Ms Sturgeon’s comments are now the stance of the Scottish Government, however, “legal complexities” remain which the Scottish Government is “looking into”. The spokesperson said Ms Todd is “in the same position as the FM”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government now supports a national approach to deter anti-abortion protesters from gathering outside hospitals and clinics in a U-turn decision. PA

The spokesperson added: “The FM is clear, in principle in what she favours. The mechanics of actually achieving that are not actually straightforward as they sometimes appear.”

It comes as pressure to act on implementing 150m protest buffer zones outside hospitals and clinics has mounted as anti-abortion protests have increased across Scotland.

In recent days, protesters have stood outside the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow wearing recording devices, holding up signs such as ‘Abortion is Murder’ and using megaphones.

Nicola Sturgeon will chair an emergency summit on buffer zones next month – understood to be held in late June – as she said the Scottish Government is now "actively considering" how Holyrood can legislate on the issue.

The emergency summit was initially called on by Monica Lennon MSP to allow MSPs, abortion rights groups, healthcare staff and the women directly affected by protests to get “around the table” and talk about “what they are being faced with when seeking to access legal, essential healthcare”.

Gillian Mackay has launched a private member’s bill to implement buffer zones across Scotland which is currently going through consultation and can be accessed online via bufferzones.scot.

It is not yet clear if the First Minister supports this bill despite the support she showed for national legislation in the chamber on Thursday.

The First Minister claimed in May that local councils could use byelaws to introduce buffer zones around abortion clinics.

However, according to Glasgow City Council correspondence with MSP Carol Mochan, the MSP said the council claimed that this is either not the case or they are unwilling to reveal it is because there is no ‘compelling public interest’ to reveal further legal advice.

According to legal advice COSLA obtained, local authorities cannot use byelaws to implement buffer zones at NHS reproductive health facilities.

Speaking about the issue at parliament on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: “There are legal complexities around this and it doesn’t help anybody to pretend that there are not.

"These are complexities that local authorities and indeed national government want to work through.

"My preference is that we would be able to legislate nationally in order that there is a consistency of approach in this. We know though there is forthcoming supreme court case sparked by legislation in Northern Ireland which will undoubtedly have an impact on the legal framework here but I am very clear on what I want to do.”