The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in West Lothian.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in West Lothian, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

1. Murieston Medical Practice At Murieston Medical Practice in Livingston, 86.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

2. Linlithgow Group Medical Practice At Linlithgow Group Medical Practice in Linlithgow, 83.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

3. Carmondean Medical Group At Carmondean Medical Group in Livingston, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

4. Blackridge Health Centre At Blackridge Health Centre in Blackridge, 80.2% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.