Douglas Ross announced on Monday that he had contracted the virus, and said he would be cancelling campaign events set to be held this week ahead of local elections.

The MP for Moray, and MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “Unfortunately, I’ve had to cancel events this week as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail soon to talk about how Scottish Conservative candidates will deliver local action on local issues.”

Douglas Ross has tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he had tested positive, while Justice Secretary Keith Brown also had the virus.

Mr Ross was expected to take to the campaign trail in Peebles on Monday ahead of council elections in May.

Infection rates remain high, with one in 12 people in Scotland estimated to have had the virus last week .

