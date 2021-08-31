‘She loved her patients’ - Edinburgh nurse retires after more than four decades service to NHS Lothian

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mrs Haston, originally from Ayr, came to Edinburgh in the 1960s and attended high school in Currie.

After leaving school she studied nursing at South Edinburgh School of Nursing, starting as a nurse in 1976 at Deaconess Hospital in Edinburgh.

Anne Haston cared for thousands of sick and vulnerable people in Lothian over her 47-year career.

Over the following four decades, the dedicated nurse worked in many of the city’s hospitals and acted as the Scottish Rep for the Association of Stoma Care Nurses UK set up by the Scottish Executive Nurse Director Group.

On August 13, Mrs Haston finally retired, ending her long career as Clinical Nurse Specialist Team Lead in Stoma Care at the Western General Hospital.

Speaking to the Evening News Mrs Haston’s daughter Beth Hunt, 38, described her mum as a ‘selfless’ person who was constantly inspired by the ‘amazing’ people she treated.

“My mum loved her job because she loved her patients and would always go over and above for them,” said Mrs Hunt.

“She is a very selfless person and always thought it was the biggest privilege to be able to look after people and make a difference to their families.”

The proud daughter went on to say that her mum’s career has inspired her to follow in her footsteps and she currently works as a community nurse.

“My mum was always so passionate when she spoke about her job, '' said Mrs Hunt. “She was always enthusiastic and seemed to really love it. I wanted to be just like her.”

Mrs Haston’s most challenging work days came during the pandemic when her daughter and daughter-in-law were both pregnant and she was hard at work at the Western General Hospital.

“She didn’t moan or complain,” said Mrs Hunt. “She just got on with it every day and did her job.

“And she supported other staff members that were having a hard time getting their head around the fact that they are going home to their families and risking passing it on.

“It was hard for her but she just took it in her stride.”

To mark her retirement, Mrs Hunt has written a poem that lyrically remembers her mum's many achievements.

“I decided to write the poem to celebrate all she did in 47 years and I thought it would be a nice way to mark the occasion.

“My mum didn't want any recognition, she is very humble, but she has done this amazing thing for 47-years and it should be recognised

Delighted with her daughter’s poem Mrs Haston is having a busy retirement with her two new grandchildren, Hollie and Daniel, who are both desperate for her attention.

“She loves being retired and being a granny, she's waited for years to have babies again so she’s happy.”

Poem by Beth Hunt

You qualified in 1976,

Of many jobs, I’m sure you had your pick.

At the Deaconess is where you started,

A nurse; so caring and highly regarded.

Then to the Gynae and Cardiac Theatres at the Royal,

Teaching and helping others, and always staying loyal.

Back to the Deaconess as a Theatre Sister,

Run off your feet, you no doubt had blisters.

But you are never one to complain,

Although many times, you could have been driven insane.

One of the first nurses at BUPA,

They clearly saw you were super duper!

From Guthrie Court to Salt and Sons,

This is where your career in Stoma Care first begun.

You’ve worked in the Speciality for 32 years,

To that we definitely will raise a cheers!

As well as working in Psychosex,

We all wondered what you’d take on next!

Not to be one who is ever distracted,

You obtained your MSc in Advanced Nursing Practice.

You had many highs and some lows,

Most recently you’ve had quite a blow.

Those that matter know what’s happened,

But without you now, I bet they are all flapping!

Do not let it tarnish your memories or your career,

You are an inspiration and role model, that much is clear.

Patients love you and they know best,

And they know you are better than all the rest!

You are one of a kind, of that you’ve often been told

You really do have a heart of gold.

Well… Retirement day is finally here,

We know this isn’t how you thought you’d end your career,

Fighting to maintain excellence, you should be proud,

You’ll be sorely missed even if you don’t hear it out loud.

The commute to work, being run off your feet and the phone ringing off the hook,

Give none of that a second look!

Living for weekends will be a thing of the past,

But knowing you, you’ll still want things done fast.

Over 47 years of nursing!

Of pride our hearts are bursting.

So many lives you’ve touched and inspired,

And we know that won’t stop just because your retired!

Retirement's a new stage in life,

Doing what you want without any strife.

Now since you're the boss of what you do,

All retirement plans are up to you.

You’ll have unlimited time with Daniel and Hollie,

You can go on picnics, adventures and many jollies.

You can chill and get up to mischief together in your Pod,

After a busy day, you can let your head nod.

Enjoy your reprieve from the daily grind,

And embrace all the special moments that you'll find.

Here’s to you, let’s raise a glass,

Wishing you a very happy and healthy retirement at last!

