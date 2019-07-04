Sisters to finish breast cancer charity walk in memory of Edinburgh mum

Daughters of a beloved Edinburgh mum who lost her six-year battle with breast cancer the day before she was meant to complete a charity walk are to finish the challenge in her memory.

Jenni Scott, 61, from Chesser was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2013, she ‘fought up until the end’ but sadly passed away on June 15.

The day before the retired gymnastics coach passed away she was set to fly from London to complete a charity moonwalk in North East Iceland.

The walk is 26.2 miles long and sees men and women walk the marathon distance in decorated bras to raise money for and awareness of breast cancer.

While adventure seeker Ms Scott did not live to undertake the challenge herself daughters Carol Liddle, 30, and Gale Scott, 34, will ‘finish what she started’ next June when they complete the walk in her memory.

Mrs Liddle said the challenge is ‘daunting’ and will be physically and mentally hard, but she knows her mum would have been proud of them.

She said: “Mum would be very proud of us for doing the walk, especially my sister who doesn’t do any exercise.

“Hopefully we will manage to raise even more money than my mum did, mum’s target was £1000, I would love to double that.”

The sisters will be raising money for Walk The Walk charity. They have also raised £1800 through donations for Maggie’s Centre which provided support and care for their Mother over the six years she battled the disease.

Mrs Liddle said that the care her Mother received from Maggie’s Centre ‘was amazing’.

She said: “Maggie’s Centre was amazing, they meant mum had someone to speak to which was a big comfort.”

Ms Scott started hill walking after her cancer diagnosis meant that impact sports like cycling and running were no longer possible for her.

Daughter Mrs Liddle said: “A lot of people couldn’t believe that she has been struggling for the last six years, she was still much fitter than the average person.

“She fought it until the end. Four weeks before she died she was unconscious and we were told that she only had a couple of hours to live. But then ten minutes later she was awake and eating a burrito.”

The sisters are determined to finish the walk for their mum and will begin training for the race soon but for now, they are still trying to get used to life without her.

Mrs Liddle said: “We are trying to adjust but it’s hard because my mum was a massive part of our life, we were always doing stuff together.

“We’d go for a glass of wine after work and she would meet me for half an hour during my lunch break to walk along the canal.

“She was the strongest one in the family, she helped hold the family together, we are trying to get used to the void.

“As soon as I was told the cancer had spread to her brain I burst out crying.

“But she didn’t shed a tear, she just asked what the plan was, that was just the way she lived her life.”