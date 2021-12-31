Specsavers Dalkeith: Turning the page for presbyopia and reading

Specsavers in Jarnac Court, Dalkeith.

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of our eyes’ ability to focus close up as the lens becomes less flexible.

A natural part of aging, it usually becomes noticeable around the age of 40.

The condition is common and typically isn’t a cause for concern.

But some struggle to adapt, and find they need to hold their book at arm’s length to read the page or direct a light on it to see the words more clearly.

For most people, the answer is a simple eye test which will identify if they need reading glasses, multifocal glasses or contact lenses to make words clearer – and life easier.

Craig Selbie, co-director at Specsavers in Dalkeith, said: “It can sometimes be difficult for people to assess themselves whether they have presbyopia, which is why we always encourage regular eye tests, usually every two years.

“As we age, it’s completely natural for our eyesight to worsen and it shouldn’t be something we worry about, providing our eyes are in good health.

“My advice to those with presbyopia would be to carry your specs with you at all times and get into the habit of having them close by.

"This will help with activities like reading, and will also ensure you’re not straining your eyes, which can sometimes cause other problems.”