Start your caring career with Visualise at Edinburgh jobs fair

Edinburgh-based charity Visualise is delighted to be exhibiting at the Edinburgh Careers Fair which is taking place at the Assembly Rooms (George Street) on 2 October from 10.00-14.00.

Visualise staff will be on hand to tell visitors about the many job and training opportunities at the charity, which supports people with multiple disabilities and visual impairments in the Edinburgh and East Lothian areas.

Sara Al-mashat, development manager at Visualise said: “We are keen to speak to anyone looking for a fulfilling career in social care. No experience is necessary as full training is given and there is an opportunity to gain industry recognised qualifications at SVQ2 and SVQ3 level.”

She added: “We have openings at all levels for people with a mix of skills so please come along and have an informal chat with people who work in the sector to see if a career in social care could be for you.”

Sara Al-mashat, development manager with Visualise Scotland

Established in 1987, Visualise is small charity supporting those with multiple disabilities and visual impairments within Edinburgh and East Lothian. The charity operates 24/7 housing support, day centres and supported living services.

If you cannot make it along to the fair you can contact the charity direct as follows: email [email protected] , visit www.visualise.org.uk or call 0131 475 2310.