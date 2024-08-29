Students urged to ensure their vaccinations are up to date ahead of new term

Students can be at higher risk of contracting some viral illnesses.

Students across Lothian are encouraged to ensure their vaccinations are up to date before heading off to college or university this year.

Infectious diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia (blood poisoning) and measles can spread easily in universities and colleges. Vaccination offers the best protection against these diseases, which is why it's important to check your vaccines are up to date.

Students are 11 times more likely to develop invasive meningococcal disease, which causes meningitis and septicaemia. The meningitis ACWY (MenACWY) vaccine helps to protect against these very serious diseases. Students who have missed having the vaccine, can get it up to the age of 25 years.

Parts of the UK and other countries in Europe have been seeing an increase in the number of people getting measles, and evidence suggests students are at higher risk. That is why it is important to check you have had two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella and has saved over 4500 lives across the UK.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director for Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “Students are at increased risk due to the large amounts of mixing with new people in enclosed spaces.

"Increasing cases of measles and meningococcal disease in particular were observed earlier this year. Vaccines are the best way to ensure you’re protected and these are offered for free on the NHS in Scotland. These vaccines are offered as part of the routine childhood immunisation schedule however if they’ve been missed, it’s not too late to catch up. Ideally, they should be given at least two weeks before the new semester starts.”

There is also still time to get the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. It helps to protect against HPV-related cancers including head, neck and cervical cancer and also protects against over 90% of genital wart infections. Most students will have had the HPV vaccine at school if eligible but if not, students may still be able to get it up until the age of 25.

To find out about more information about these vaccines, please visit nhsinform.scot/vaccinesforstudents. Anyone under 25 who has missed any vaccinations can call the Vaccination Enquiries Line on 0300 790 6296.