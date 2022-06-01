Study reveals one third of UK adults believe Government is ‘exaggerating’ Covid deaths

A “stubborn minority” still question the scientific consensus on vaccine safety and Government reporting of Covid deaths, researchers from King’s College London found.

Some 33% said they believe the Government is inflating the number of deaths from coronavirus, with 54% saying this is false.

And one in seven say they do not believe most scientists have reached a consensus that vaccines are safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stubborn minority” also question the scientific consensus on vaccine safety

Almost three-quarters (74%) recognise this as true, almost as high as the proportion of the Irish population that recognised this (75%).

Older people were more likely to believe in the scientific consensus on vaccines than the younger population, the research found.

The researchers carried out the study as part of PERITIA, a European Commission project investigating public trust in expertise.

They analysed data from surveys of 12,000 people in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Norway and Poland, including 2,042 UK respondents, carried out in January 2022.

The study also found that 17% of UK respondents believe a debunked conspiracy theory that common coronavirus symptoms appear to be linked to 5G network radiation, rising to 26% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Overall, 70% think this is false and cannot be proven.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said: “Despite the pandemic lasting much longer than many anticipated, this has not been enough time to convince everyone of certain established facts about Covid-19 and the response to the virus.

“Across both the UK and other European countries included in this study, there is a stubborn minority who still question not only the scientific consensus on vaccine safety but also government reporting of Covid deaths, while around one in six still believe the debunked conspiracy theory of a link between 5G and coronavirus.