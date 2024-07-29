Support reaffirmed for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation
The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up in 2017 by rugby legend Doddie Weir to raise funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and to support fellow sufferers.
The Foundation runs a Business Club providing networking and event opportunities for business leaders to support the cause. The Business Club took place on July 11 at the Tower of London, sponsored by Switch. Sixty people attended the event, which was organised by Kenny Logan's company, Logan Sports Marketing.
The event featured two talks - one from television personality and ex Special Forces operator Jason Fox on the ‘Art of Survival’ and another from renowned neurologist and MND researcher Professor Ammar Al-Chalabi with some encouraging updates on MND treatment. Attendees also witnessed the 700-year old ceremony of the changing of the keys.
Martin Wilson, managing director of Scot Group, commented: "The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is a charity that is very close to our hearts at Scot Group. The Business Club was superb, and we were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase our exciting new brand Switch as part of the event. This is our sixth year supporting the Foundation, we’ve now raised over £300,000 for the cause and we look forward to continuing our support."
Scot Group recently launched Switch which is designed to meet the evolving needs of SME and corporate customers in the post covid environment. Switch offers a range of flexible rental options which is the first step in Scot Group’s strategy to provide innovative mobility solutions. Scot Group continues to operate the Thrifty franchise alongside its new offering.
As part of Scot Group’s charitable work, the Switch business also supports hospice charity Hospiscare.
