Tattoo trauma: Edinburgh residents rue their tattoos
The Devonshire Clinic analysed search engine data to reveal how many times terms like ‘Tattoo Removal’ were searched in 2020 and 2024.
And the findings show that plenty of people seem to be regretting their decision to get themselves inked!
The data revealed Inverness saw the biggest percentage increase of 77.61%. In 2020, the terms were only searched an average of 670 times a month, but it has now shot up to an average of 1,190 times a month.
Edinburgh saw the second largest rise at 59.34%, followed by Dunfermline, Stirling and Aberdeen with 46.25%, 42.31% and 40.71% respectively.
Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, who conducted the research, said: “the rise in searches shows a growing trend in people reconsidering their past choices.
“What was once seen as a permanent decision is now being reconsidered, as people look to align their current selves with their past decisions.
“The shift shows the evolving relationship between identity and body art and highlights a broader movement towards change, renewal, and personal transformation.”
When it came to the to sheer number of searches in 2024, Glasgow came first with 4,400, followed by Edinburgh with 4,340.
Aberdeen came third (1,970), Dundee fourth (1,550), and Inverness fifth (1,190). Dunfermline (1,170), Stirling (1,110), and Perth (1,100) round out the bottom of the table.