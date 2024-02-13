Telephone sight loss support group opens in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The telephone support group, run by the Macular Society, meet by phone every month as a dial-in service. It’s open to anyone with sight loss, including those who are unable to attend face-to-face support groups (like the one pictured) which are also operated in towns and cities across the country.

The new national telephone support group will meet every second Wednesday of the month at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just an hour, the telephone support group meetings offer information, encouragement and friendship to people affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions across Scotland. Different speakers are invited to chat about a range of topics, people can learn about sight loss and exchange hints and tips for everyday living with their condition.

The Macular Society, which runs support groups across Scotland, has launched a telephone group too.

Scottish law firm Caeser and Howie, founder members of Solicitors for Older People Scotland – will be offering advice including Wills, equity release and care costs when the telephone support group meets on Wednesday, February 14.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Laura Gray, the Macular Society’s senior regional manager for Scotland, said: “I’m really proud and excited about the relaunch of this new telephone support group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know from experience of our other face-to-face support groups in the country that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for support from others who are going through similar to them.

“We know that peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

To join these calls, which are charged at your local rate, please contact Laura Gray on 07948 352 967 or email [email protected].